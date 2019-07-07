Robert J. Callahan Sr., 75, of Inverness, FL passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his wife and family. Robert (Bob) was born on February 19, 1944 in Queens, NY, son of Warren and Alice Callahan.



Robert began naval service in 1961 and was commissioned on the USS Enterprise. Afterwards, he began a commercial business in Pennsylvania, Darren Painting & Sandblasting and later the successful Callahan Painting (Shamrock) business in New Jersey.



In 1989 he relocated to Florida . He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ, the NRA and supporter of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. "Bob" shared his passions in fishing & boating, deer hunting, firearms, and politics.



Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joanne Callahan of Inverness; six children, Diane Humphreys and partner Mike Lawless, Darren Callahan and wife Diane, Robert Callahan, Jr. and wife Christina, Craig Callahan and wife Laurie, Trevor Callahan and wife Amanda, and Daniel Callahan; sister, Patricia Callahan; nine grandchildren, Chase, Logan, Jena, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley, Allison, Hayleigh, Nolan, and James; and two great grandchildren, Lilly and Nathaniel. Funeral services for Robert will be held at 10am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ.



Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in with Military Honors and a celebration of life at Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please forward donations to the Trump for 2020 Campaign or the Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ. Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019