"Robert J. Chorney, of Coopersburg, put in his final change of address on February 25th at the age of 62. He was born in Allentown to the late Joseph Chorney and Madeline (Bach) and is married to his loving wife of 36 years Debra (Surman). Robert is survived by his mother Madeline, wife Debra, Children: Brian and wife Gina Chorney and Alexandra Chorney, and brother Michael. Robert was a letter carrier for 35 years with the Coopersburg Post Office and would like to thank his postal patrons; it has been a pleasure serving you. We Are. . . Penn State! Services will be private at the convenience of the family." www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019