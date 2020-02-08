|
Robert J. Dimmig, 86, of Hellertown, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill surrounded by his significant other Gertrude M. Bonser. He is the husband of the late Loretta R. (Horning) Dimmig, who died Jan. 18, 2005. Robert was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on December 4, 1933 to the late Charles N. and Florence A. (Sames) Dimmig. He worked for the former Bell Telephone, Bethlehem as an installer/repairman for 30 years until retiring in October of 1995. Robert was of the Lutheran faith.
SURVIVORS In addition to his significant other; sister: Dorothy B. (Grant J.) Hawk of Hellertown; nieces and nephews; Robert is predeceased by siblings: Charles N., Larry L., Marie D.Carter and Florence H. Brown.
SERVICE Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020