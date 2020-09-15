1/1
Robert J. Faccani
Robert J. Faccani, 81, passed away Sept 12, 2020 in Delray Beach Florida. Also of Allentown and Greentown Pa. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce, son Anthony and daughter in law Deborah. He is pre deceased by his son James, who passed last year. He also has many nieces and nephews to whom he was close, He worked at ATT (Lucent) for 38 years. Retiring more than 20 years ago, he spent his time showing his classic cars. He was a member of a car club located at Lake Wallenpaupack, and a member of the many social clubs in the area. He was an avid bowler and hunter. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
