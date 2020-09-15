1/1
Robert J. Faccani
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Faccani, 81, passed away Sept 12, 2020 in Delray Beach Florida. Also of Allentown and Greentown Pa. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce, son Anthony and daughter in law Deborah. He is pre deceased by his son James, who passed last year. He also has many nieces and nephews to whom he was close, He worked at ATT (Lucent) for 38 years. Retiring more than 20 years ago, he spent his time showing his classic cars. He was a member of a car club located at Lake Wallenpaupack, and a member of the many social clubs in the area. He was an avid bowler and hunter. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 15, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with Tony, Debbie and Joyce at this most difficult of times. Bobby was a great friend with a big personality and bigger heart. Your friendship was always appreciated. R.I.P. Brooklyn.
Michael Moyer
Friend
September 15, 2020
My dad, my mentor, but most of all my friend. I will miss you more than can be imagined. Thank you for everything you have done for our family and others. Rest in peace forever. Dad, I love you!
Tony
Son
September 15, 2020
Uncle Bob you will be missed by so many friends and family. The lake will not be the same without you. I will miss our morning coffee with you and Aunt Joyce at the lake. Give Jimmy a hug for me. love you lots
allyson
Family
September 15, 2020
Dad, words cannot express what you did for us. You were my father, mentor, and best of all my friend. May you rest in peace forever. I love you and will miss you. Godspeed dad.
Tony
Son
September 15, 2020
Joyce and family, I worked with Bob at AT&T and played softball with him, we had many great times together. I was at Lake Wallenpaupack a couple weekends ago and tried to see you guys, but was told you weren't there in a couple of years. May GOD comfort you in this time of sadness. Bless you and your family!

Mike & Janine Eisentraut
Mike Eisentraut
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved