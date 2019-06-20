Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Robert J. Feher

Robert J. Feher Obituary
Robert J. Feher, 89, of Breinigsville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Kunsman) Feher. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary Feher.

Survivors, daughter Sandra Weidner (Steven) of Whitehall; grandchildren Corey (Beth), Ryan and Megan McFadden, great-granddaughter Bridget McFadden.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019
