Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert John Flynn, 87, of Bethlehem, a longtime resident of Salisbury Township, died Thursday, February 7, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.Bob was born June 10, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of John and Alice (Connors) Flynn. He grew up in Port Washington, NY. A lifelong storyteller, he made it official by earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from Lehigh University in 1952. At Lehigh, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity and editor-in-chief of the Brown & White. He also graduated from the Penn State Executive Management Program in 1960.Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was sports editor of the Camp Gordon Rambler newsletter at Camp Gordon, GA. He married Anne (Hoban) Flynn in 1954 and moved to Allentown to work at PP&L, where he was Assistant Director of Public Affairs and editor of the employee newsletter until 1966. In the early '60s he taught effective business communication at the Penn State Extension for several years. At home, he and Anne mastered family management, juggling jobs, four children, and a three-legged beagle.Bob then worked as an account executive for Lieberman-Appalucci advertising firm from 1966 to 1970. He was vice president of sales for Electro-Space Fabricators, Inc., in Topton from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More parish and Trident Swim & Tennis Club in Allentown. He was active in Civic Little Theater in the late 1950s and a member of the initial planning committee for Channel 39. He coached CYO basketball at Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena and St. Thomas. He would want us all to work on our foul shots.After retiring, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing golf. He was a member of the Lehigh County Advisory Council on Aging and Adult Services from 1996 to 2002, serving as chairman from 2000 to 2002. He was active on Lehigh University's reunion committee and volunteered in the admissions office for several years.Following his wife's death in 2010, Bob moved to Traditions of Hanover in Bethlehem in 2012. He was an active resident there, writing a column called "As I See It" for their newsletter and offering free advice to the management staff. If a retirement community could have a mayor, Bob would've been it.All those things tell you what Bob did, but not who he was. He was a talented joke-teller; a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; and an avid reader. He introduced his young family to his favorite vacation spot, Stone Harbor, NJ, and their summers would never be the same. He was an avid college basketball, Lehigh football, and Eagles fan. He never cheated on crossword puzzles, could hold his own against any "Jeopardy"' contestant, and had a sweet tooth for the ages. He was a man of strong opinions, particularly when it came to Philadelphia newscasters and the Lehigh offensive line. Long before GPS (and then despite it), Bob would always let you know the best route to take. We're not sure how we will find our way without him.In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Joan DeBona, and his son-in-law, Kyle Roth. He is survived by four children, Regina Flynn-Roth of Washington Township, NJ, John (Suenn Ho) Flynn of Portland, OR, Martha (Brian McKellick) Flynn of Allentown, and Kathryn Flynn of Annapolis, MD; grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy) Bomberg, Adam (Tabatha) Roth, and Major Michael (Sandi Greenfield) Roth; Claire and Margot Flynn; Brian (Jessica), Michael (Nicole Clopp), Kevin, Caitlin, and Patrick McKellick; and Megan Edwards; and great-grandchildren Ryanne and Jaclyn Bomberg, Alex Galante, Liam Roth, and a player to be named in June. Bob's family regrets they cannot accommodate the request he often joked about: on his final day, to be seated on the beach in Stone Harbor - book in one hand, dish of chocolate ice cream in the other - until the tide would come and carry him away. Instead, arrangements are by O'Donnell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 13, 2019 in St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30-10:50 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; www.slhn.org/Donate-St-Lukes. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019