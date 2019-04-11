Robert J. Hayes of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was the husband of Eileen (Gill) Hayes with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage until her death on January 29, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on July 4, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles and Madeline (Carroll) Hayes. Robert was a graduate of Cranford High School in Cranford, NJ and Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. He was employed as a professional pilot for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Raytheon Corporation, and NetJets International from which he retired. He is survived by his daughters, Meghan Hayes of Hong Kong, Susan Hayes Ohl and her husband Stephan of Bethlehem, two grandchildren, Caitlin Ohl and Connor Ohl, and a brother, William Hayes of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Richards and brother, Charles Hayes.A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 4-6 PM and again Monday morning from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Coopersburg. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary