Robert J. Kimble, Sr.,89, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Macungie, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his home with his loving wife, Barbara J. (Titus) Kimble and his youngest daughter, Kelly A. Kimble by his side. He shared a long and beautiful marriage of over 53 years with Barbara. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles W. Kimble, Sr. and Carrie (Ruth) Kimble. Robert worked as a cabinetmaker for Ritter and Smith until retiring in 1992 then spent 20+ years working with his dear friend Dr. Robert Williams (Doc) and played saxophone and clarinet for over 24 years with Stan Keiser Band.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Barbara, his 5 children Dr. Robert J. Kimble, Jr. and his wife Theresa, Robyn L. Snyder and her husband Steven, Dr. Randy A. Kimble and his wife Dr. Marianne Wilson, Corey T. Kimble and his wife Stephanie and Kelly A. Kimble; brother Charles W. Kimble, Jr.; niece Linda (Kimble) Smoyer and her husband Donald; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Audrey Kimble and brother Trevor Kimble.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2020