JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
(610) 776-7701
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
View Map
Robert J. Kromer


1959 - 2020
Robert J. Kromer Obituary
Robert John Kromer, 60, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Bobby was born October 31, 1959 in Allentown, PA, son of Marvin J. Kromer and the late Phyllis A (Truchan) Kromer. Bobby was employed by the City of Allentown for 20 years working multiple positions, with his most recent position as a City Building Inspector prior to becoming ill. Bobby loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed building his car models. His greatest pleasure was teaching his grandson Dillon how to fish, spot wildlife and garden. He also enjoyed watching sports on television and going to games; his favorite teams were the Eagles, Phillies, Penn State, 76ers and Flyers (all hometown teams).

Survivors: Bobby (Pop Pop) will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Shirlene (Svitilla) Kromer; daughter Kristina Kromer and sons Shaun and Michael Kromer; his brother Billy and nieces and nephews. His grandson Dillon and his entire extended family of his wife Shirlene; his father Marvin Kromer and his partner Emma Fisher of 21 years; his Uncle Richard (dad) and Joyce as well as all who knew him and the many lives he touched. He was predeceased by his sister Sharon Marie (Kromer) Anderson.

Funeral Services: The services will be held at Jesse Johnson Funeral Home at 426 Hanover Ave, Allentown, PA 18109. There will be viewing hours on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6-8 pm and again on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10-11:00 am with a Eulogy performed by Pastor Smith starting at 11 am.

Celebration of Life: There will be a celebration of life for Bobby afterwards at Grace UC Church at 623 Cleveland St, Allentown, PA 18103, with food and refreshments. The refreshments will be served from 1-5:00 pm. Bring your memories please.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020
