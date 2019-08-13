|
Robert J. Kulp, Jr. died on August 11, 2019 at St. Luke's of Allentown. He was the husband of the late Eleanor M. (Steinmetz) Kulp. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Robert J. Kulp, Sr. and Cecelia (Groller) Kulp. In 1990, Bob retired from the Morning Call. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Catasauqua, Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Catasauqua Jr. Baseball Association and a member of the Fullerton Fire Co.
SURVIVORS: Daughter, Donna, wife of Russell Chorney of Allentown: Sons, William and wife, Angela of Bath, James of Macungie, Robert III and wife, Sherrie of Allentown. He was predeceased by his son, Larry in 2005, brother, Richard and Sisters Marion, Elsie and Pearl. Grandchildren include Sean and wife, Meg, Chad and wife, Jennifer, Kyle, Brandi and husband Nate, Travis, Nicholas, Kaitlyn and Robert IV. Great grandchildren include Chloe, Gavin, Alexa and Luke.
SERVICES: Viewing will be held from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. located at 234 Walnut Street Catasauqua, PA. 18032.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Dream Come True, 519 Main Street Bethlehem, PA. 18018
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019