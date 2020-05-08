Robert J. LeFevre
1934 - 2020
Robert James LeFevre, 85, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 5, 2020 after a 12-year battle with multiple myeloma. Robert - or "Bob", as he was affectionately known to all - was born November 3, 1934 in Bethlehem, PA to Charles and Emma.

Upon graduating from Allentown High School in June of 1952, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until 1956, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married his longtime friend and love, Darlene May Williams, on July 14, 1956.

Bob started his career doing a variety of jobs, including furniture upholstery and mechanical repair, before finding a job at B. Braun, formerly Burron Medical in 1957 as a machine repairman. Bob would stay with the company until his retirement in 1993, registering more than 20 patents and inventing the world's first automatic IV infusion device along the way. He ended his career with the company as Vice President of International Engineering, despite not having a college degree.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed a great number of hobbies – including piloting airplanes (both real and remote-controlled!), tinkering in his workshop and on his computer, digital photography, and raising bonsai. Later in life, Bob found joy in the art of painting, and created an extensive collection of architecture-based works in the style of Thomas Kinkade. He was a member of the Catasauqua Historical Society.

Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene; his two sons, James and Thomas; and his grandchildren, Reagan and Brendan. He survived his brothers Gerald and Charles and Sister Madeline.

Bob will be laid to rest in a private graveside service on May 11, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown, PA. Schisler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org or to Cure Childhood Cancer

Published in Morning Call from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
May 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
