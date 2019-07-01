Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
East Hills Moravian Church
1830 Butztown Road
Bethlehem, PA
1943 - 2019
Robert J. Mielnik Obituary
Robert J. Mielnik, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Newark, New Jersey he was the son of the late John and Alice (Skubaczewska) Mielnik. Robert shared 48 years of marriage with his loving wife Marcia (Dinges) Mielnik. He was a graduate of West Orange High School of New Jersey, after attaining his B.S. in Electrical engineering from "NJIT" Robert pursued his career at Western Electric which later became AT&T, Lucent and Agere. He was a member of East Hills Moravian Church of Bethlehem where he served as a Sacristan, a member of the Putz Committee and also was the church treasurer for 15 years. Robert enjoyed Hiking, Biking, Skiing and traveling. He was the leader of the explorer scouts at Western Electric, Cub Scout leader, and the president of the Tannenbaum Ski Club.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Marcia, Robert will be lovingly remembered by his son, Blair Mielnik and wife, Martha Goode; granddaughter, Alice Mielnik and brother in law, Tom Dinges and wife, Barbara. Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Mielnik.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem 18017. Calling hours will take place at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 on Wednesday from 10:00A.M. to 12 Noon. A memorial tribute may be placed on www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem 18017.
Published in Morning Call on July 1, 2019
