Robert "Bob" J. Reichl, 86, of Lower Saucon Township, died in his home on June 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Stella (Obran) and John Reichl, and the devoted husband of Suzanne M. (O'Donnell) Reichl for 44 years.



He is a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1950 and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Bob was employed as an upholster creating many fine and unique pieces of furniture. He was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church. In his spare time as a sports enthusiast you could find him on a baseball field, golf course, handball or racquetball court and a loyal fan of the Phillies, Yankees and Eagles. He enjoyed traveling and cruising to Alaska, New England and Europe. He was a member of the Catty Seniors Plus Club and the Catholic War Veterans Post 454. Bob will be remembered for being a great husband, father and uncle.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Suzanne M. Reichl, son Gary J. Reichl, daughter Diane M. Kramer (Thomas). Sisters -in-law, Mary Dubbs (Cary), Margaret O'Donnell-Shumway (Robert Keith Shumway), Elizabeth Strickland (the late James Strickland) and Marion O'Donnell (the late Francis Z. O'Donnell, Jr.), grandchildren, Jessica and Erica Reichl, Shannon Kramer-Dereamus and Cody Kramer. He was truly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Adolph (Stella) Gustav (Anna), Otto (Alma); sister Erna Fichter (Frank).



A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-Noon with funeral services immediately following at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in memory of Bob.



