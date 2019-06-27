Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reichl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Reichl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Reichl Obituary
Robert "Bob" J. Reichl, 86, of Lower Saucon Township, died in his home on June 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Stella (Obran) and John Reichl, and the devoted husband of Suzanne M. (O'Donnell) Reichl for 44 years.

He is a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1950 and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Bob was employed as an upholster creating many fine and unique pieces of furniture. He was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church. In his spare time as a sports enthusiast you could find him on a baseball field, golf course, handball or racquetball court and a loyal fan of the Phillies, Yankees and Eagles. He enjoyed traveling and cruising to Alaska, New England and Europe. He was a member of the Catty Seniors Plus Club and the Catholic War Veterans Post 454. Bob will be remembered for being a great husband, father and uncle.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Suzanne M. Reichl, son Gary J. Reichl, daughter Diane M. Kramer (Thomas). Sisters -in-law, Mary Dubbs (Cary), Margaret O'Donnell-Shumway (Robert Keith Shumway), Elizabeth Strickland (the late James Strickland) and Marion O'Donnell (the late Francis Z. O'Donnell, Jr.), grandchildren, Jessica and Erica Reichl, Shannon Kramer-Dereamus and Cody Kramer. He was truly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Adolph (Stella) Gustav (Anna), Otto (Alma); sister Erna Fichter (Frank).

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-Noon with funeral services immediately following at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in memory of Bob.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now