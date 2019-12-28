Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Robert J. Repash
Robert J. Repash, 83, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Julius and Isabel (Kurtz) Repash. Robert honorably served his country in The United States Navy. He worked as a bus driver for the Allentown School District until retirement.

Survivors: Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Melissa Repash and Michelle Kincaid and husband Robert; brothers, Richard Repash and wife Dorothy, Gerald Repash and Francis Repash; sister, Julie Cooney and grandchildren, Lauren Kincaid and Preston Kincaid.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a in Robert's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019
