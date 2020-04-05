Home

Robert J. "Bob" Schmitt


1933 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Schmitt Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Schmitt passed away peacefully on April 1st. He was married for 68 years to Wanda (Gitz). Bob was born August 1, 1933 to Foster and Margaret (O'Gara) in Hazleton, PA.Bob was mainly addressed as "Daddy". He served Honorably in the US Navy and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal. Bob was a Master Mason of Bethlehem Lodge #283. He also served as an active member of the Scuba Diving Underwater Search and Recovery team in Hazleton for many years. Bob retired as a Chief Switchman from the Bell Telephone Company in 1985 after 33 1/2 years of employment. After retirement, he spent close to 30 years chauffeuring clients wherever they wished to go. Bob enjoyed Pinochle, Camping, Cruises and Dancing with his wife. His true passion came when he was designing and building custom cabinetry.

Survivors: Wife, Brother, William (Janet) of Hazleton, niece and nephew. Children: Robert (RoseAnn), Sharon (Steve), Cindy (George), Donna and David. Grandchildren: Erik, Jason, Alyson, Gregory, George, Michael, Kate. Greatgrands: Reese, Tessa, Trey, Sawyer, Theo, Geordy, Ernest and a precious angel on the way. Special thanks to his caregiver Sandra and Blough Nursing Home for 3 years of compassionate care.

Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
