Robert "Rory" J. Schneider passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital on March 30th, 2020. He was born in Allentown on December 18th, 1986 to parents Mary Denise and Robert W. Schneider, and he attended St. Ann's School and Emmaus High School. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. An avid Philadelphia sports fan (and connoisseur of team baseball caps), he enjoyed attending Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies games with his father. He also loved Notre Dame football, and as a kid, he watched the film Rudy so many times that he wore out the VHS tape. Rory loved cooking and spent his career in the restaurant industry, working most recently as a Chef in the Blue Bell area. He had a big heart and was always willing to help people. Rory could make anyone laugh, and his ability to brighten any situation with comedy will surely be missed. Rory is survived by his mother and father; his sister, Mary Kate Schneider of Baltimore, MD; his godmother, Bernadette Fenerty of Baton Rouge, LA; his godfather, Stephen Schneider of Pennsauken, NJ; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his Uncle Mike at the Ebensburg Center. A prayer service will be held at Schantz Funeral Home in Emmaus, PA on Friday, April 3rd, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rory's name to St. Ann's School in Emmaus, PA (435 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049).
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020