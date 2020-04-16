Robert "Bert" Solderitch, 55, of Williamsburg, Virginia, suddenly passed away in the hospital on April 13, 2020. He was born and raised Stiles, Pennsylvania, by two loving parents, Robert and Kathleen (Dugan) Solderitch, his biggest fans. Bob married his grade school sweetheart, Karen (Schmidt) Solderitch, on July 11, 2014, in Allentown. A faithful man, he was a member of Saint Bede Catholic Church of Williamsburg. A graduate of Whitehall High School, he excelled in football, earning an athletic scholarship to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg. He earned a degree in economics in 1986 and later an MBA, and he was a proud member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. For his love of the sport, the college, and with the birth of his son Adam, he chose to remain at William and Mary for more than 30 years, achieving the titles of Assistant Head Football Coach and Offensive Line Coach. Family was the most important part of Bob's life. His love for his wife and best friend Karen was evident to all who know them. A devoted father, he remained supportive of his son Adam and his endeavors. Bob's step-children, Logan and Alina, were dear to him, and he cared for them as his own. Although living miles apart, Bob would visit family often: his dad, Lee and mom, Kathy (deceased); siblings, Sharon and husband George of Palmerton, Steph and husband Les of Nazareth, Mike and wife Kathryn of Whitehall, and their children Julia, Kay, Lindsay, and Mason, who adored their uncle; his loving in-laws, Paul and Martha Schmidt of Whitehall. Dedicated to William and Mary, Bob poured his heart and soul into his most recent position as Assistant Director of Athletics Development for the Tribe Club over the past year. Previously, he was a Tribe football coach for 28 years. In his role as the offensive line mentor, he is said to have made a positive impact on several generations of Tribe linemen, maintaining a legacy of success he helped create as an all-conference center for the Tribe. The many relationships he fostered throughout his career at William and Mary became his extended family, his Tribe family, who continue to provide support and respect for their beloved coach and friend. Donations be made in Bob's honor to the Tribe Football Program. Please make checks payable to the William and Mary Athletic Educational Foundation and mail to William and Mary Athletics, Tribe Club, P.O. Box 399, Williamsburg, VA 23187. Please include "Football (0201)" in the notation line on the check. To make an online gift, please visit https://giving.wm.edu/. Please type "Football (0201)" in the "Search for a W&M Fund" box. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.