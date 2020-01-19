|
Robert J. Stahr, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kirkland Village of Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Dougherty) Stahr. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Walker) Stahr. Robert honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a truck driver at Brown Borhek and was an assistant foreman at Reeb Millwork. Robert was a member of the Teamsters Local Union #773, the Hellertown American Legion and the Mermaid Soc. of U.S.S. San Diego. He spent his summers as "the flower man" at the Muhlenberg summer festival. He was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Survivors: Robert will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Richard Stahr; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Mary Jane, Robert is preceded in death by brother, Ronald Stahr and sisters, Elizabeth Stauffer, Shirley Havernic and Joan Carraghan.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 10:00A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 514 3rd Ave, Bethlehem PA.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020