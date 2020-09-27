1/1
Robert J. Tranguch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Tranguch, 65, of Northampton, died Sept. 26, 2020 in his residence. Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late Benny M. and Margaret (Petruzzi) Tranguch. He was a 1973 graduate of Emmaus High School. Bobby was an independent contractor and member of the Teamsters Union and Painters Union. He is survived by his longtime companion, Anne Korves and her daughter, Shea Murphy; sons, Nicholas F. Tranguch and wife Monica of Allentown and Matthew Tranguch and wife Erika of Harrisburg; daughter, Maria C. Tranguch of Ashville, NC; brother, Frank J. Tranguch and wife Carolyn of Emmaus; grandchildren, Ava, Massimo, Ariana, and Quinn. Services will be private for the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 26, 2020
Tranguch family, I was saddened to see of Bobbys’ passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of sorrow. May your memories get you through this difficult time. There’s another great angel in Heaven
Donna (Muth) Reidenhour
Classmate
September 26, 2020
You will always be remembered. Rest In Peace Bobby. My deepest sympathy to Frank, Cookie and the entire family.
Donna DellaRose
Friend
September 26, 2020
We were very saddened to hear of Bobby’s passing. Our condolences go out to the family. Bobby lived with us for 9 months and we grew to love and care for him. He will be missed.
Roxy Schlonecker
Friend
September 26, 2020
Bobby was a great friend! He loved life, always laughing and remembering! We often exchanged jibes about his beloved Yankees and my Phillies but we also had many serious conversations about life! I will miss Bobby tremendously as I always looked forward to his phone conversations and his visits. He often talked about how deeply he loved his dear Shea and his grandkids and his children! Bobby will be missed by his many friends! I was blessed to be counted among those friends!
Dave Schlonecker
Friend
September 26, 2020
Frank & Cookie,
So sorry to read of Bob’s passing. Hug and prayers coming your way.
Donna (Kohl) Gerhart
Friend
September 26, 2020
Bobby will always have a warm spot in our hearts. He was a part of our home for 9 months, and we grew to love and care for him. He will be greatly missed. Sincerely, Roxy Schlonecker.
Roxy Schlonecker
Friend
September 26, 2020
Thinking of you all during this most difficult time! Sending our deepest sympathies to the family! Your dad was a lot of fun!!! He will be missed!
Steve and Donna Parr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved