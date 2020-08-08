Robert J. Volk, 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Country Meadows, Allentown. He was the husband of Alicia (Cygan) Volk. They were married for 62 years last October. Robert was a son of the late Joseph and Irene (Paules) Volk. He was born in Allentown and grew up in Dillingerville. He was a fabricator for Air Products and Chemicals for 35 years before retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Salem in the Mediterranean Sea during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Grundsow Lodge # 11. Robert was an avid auto racing fan and most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors: Wife; sons, Robert J. Volk, Jr. of Bethlehem, Charles E. Volk and his wife Roxana of Kempton, Thomas W. Volk of Orefield; brother, Donald Volk and his wife Bess of Marble Falls, TX; grandchildren, Nicole Kretzman, Brett Volk, Monica Volk and Nicolas Volk.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Our Lady of Czestochowa 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.