1/2
Robert J. Volk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Volk, 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Country Meadows, Allentown. He was the husband of Alicia (Cygan) Volk. They were married for 62 years last October. Robert was a son of the late Joseph and Irene (Paules) Volk. He was born in Allentown and grew up in Dillingerville. He was a fabricator for Air Products and Chemicals for 35 years before retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Salem in the Mediterranean Sea during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Grundsow Lodge # 11. Robert was an avid auto racing fan and most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors: Wife; sons, Robert J. Volk, Jr. of Bethlehem, Charles E. Volk and his wife Roxana of Kempton, Thomas W. Volk of Orefield; brother, Donald Volk and his wife Bess of Marble Falls, TX; grandchildren, Nicole Kretzman, Brett Volk, Monica Volk and Nicolas Volk.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Our Lady of Czestochowa 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved