Robert J. Wargo, 73, of Slatington, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. Born on December 6, 1946, he was the son of the late Alex and Mary (Haydu) Wargo. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who honorably served our country from 1966 to 1968. Robert graduated from William Allen High school and worked for over 20 years as a fork lift operator at Nestle Purina in Allentown, PA. A beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by a daughter Lindsay Wargo of Whitehall; son Justin Wargo of Bethlehem; and granddaughter, Rhiannon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the American Heart Association
at 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.- Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
