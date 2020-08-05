1/1
Robert J. Wargo
1946 - 2020
Robert J. Wargo, 73, of Slatington, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. Born on December 6, 1946, he was the son of the late Alex and Mary (Haydu) Wargo. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who honorably served our country from 1966 to 1968. Robert graduated from William Allen High school and worked for over 20 years as a fork lift operator at Nestle Purina in Allentown, PA. A beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by a daughter Lindsay Wargo of Whitehall; son Justin Wargo of Bethlehem; and granddaughter, Rhiannon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the American Heart Association at 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.- Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
