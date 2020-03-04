|
|
Robert J. Willgruber, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lorelei Willgruber. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Lorraine Willgruber. Bob attended Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Bob was employed as a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service, Bethlehem until retiring. He was a member of the North End Republican Club, West Side Republican Club and Rosemont Fire Company.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Lorelei, step daughters Danielle Richards and her husband Michael of Easton and Michelle Derwinski of Bethlehem and 2 loving grandchildren Alex and Isabella.
SERVICES: Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Bob's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob, may be made to the Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Boulevard, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020