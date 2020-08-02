Robert J. Zeiner, 89, formerly of Coplay passed away July 31,2020 at Gracedale due to complications after Covid -19. He was the husband of Janet (Reed) Zeiner since 1990. He was also the widower of Elizabeth (Lebar) Zeiner who passed in 1983 after 28 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Alex P. and Monica M. (Gehringer) Zeiner. After graduating from Liberty High School, Bob served our country with the U.S.Navy. Starting at Bethlehem Steel, he then worked most of his career at Mack trucks becoming a supervisor in the tire department. He later earned his Associate's degree in Accounting at LCCC. He also became a postal carrier in Egypt and Health Inspector for Coplay Borough. As a young man, Bob was a member of the B.R.O.N.C. service club with life-long friends. He served his community through volunteering with the Mack Fire Brigade, Coplay Fire Company and Fire Police and manning the grill for the Fire Company breakfasts. Bob was a faithful member and dedicated usher at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church. He also enjoyed bowling with the former Rose Bowl league with his sons Bob and Mike and niece Roseanne. Family: wife Janet. Sons- Robert Jr. of King of Prussia, John (Diane) Coplay, Michael (Carole Beagle) Canonsburg, Stephen (Yvonne Albright) Phoenixville. Daughters- Mary Ellen (Ron) Asteak of Easton and Donna (Charlie) Schmehl of Allentown. Brothers-Alexander J. (Barbara) and David (Cheryl) Zeiner. Three grandsons and five granddaughters, five great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters will miss their Pop-Pop.Bob was pre-deceased by his wife Liz, his sister Marie Cochios and infant sister Joan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church at 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown with arrangements entrusted by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. Please kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Peter's R.C.C. Church at the above address. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com