Robert James Smith, 82, of Easton, was called home to his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was the husband of Hazel Mae (Ader Ratliff) Smith. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was a son of the late Bartholomew A. and Evelyn B. (Godfrey) Smith. Robert was employed as a Wireless Forecaster by Lucent Technologies until retiring after 45 years. He served in the Air National Guard in New Jersey for six years. He was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, Bethlehem Township.
Surviving with his wife, Hazel, are a son, Daniel Smith (Tracy) of Davie, FL; step-daughters, Lisa M. Ader of Flemington, NJ and Patricia Ratliff Dalessio (Eric) of Jamison, PA; grandchildren, Anna, Jane, Hunter and Ashley. He was predeceased by a son Douglas Andrew Smith.
Viewing will be held Monday, November 25, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem and Tuesday from 10 - 11 a.m. in Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, 3100 Hecktown Road, Bethlehem Township, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019