Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Smith Obituary
LUGOFF – A memorial service for Robert James Smith, 68, will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal .

Mr. Smith passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of Dorothy Simmons Smith and the late Robert Smith. Mr. Smith attended St. John UMC. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, trains, caring for his dogs, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanette Rhodes Smith; mother, Dorothy Smith; sons, Eric Robert Smith, Kim Smith, Ryan Scott Smith (Tabatha Trapp), Pamela Anastasi; grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Brendon Johnson both of the home, Kyle Smith, Tyler Smith, Hunter Smith, Tucker Evans, Hailey Evans; siblings, Bonnie Smith and Rickie Smith (Rosie); and his special pet friends, Buddy, Squirt, Abagail and Paws.

Sign the online register: www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -