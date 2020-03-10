|
|
Robert "Bob" James Swick Jr., 63, of Bethlehem Township, died peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Easton, Bob was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Jacqueline (Willever) Swick. He was a 1974 graduate of Phillipsburg High School and attended Lafayette College, where he was a member of the Leopards' swim team. Bob was the husband of Maureen (Tully) Swick, with whom he shared 32 years of loving marriage. Employed at Brown-Daub Volvo for over 30 years, Bob took great pride in his work, as he became a special sales ambassador and received multiple Volvo Excellence Awards. Bob was also an avid gardener who enjoyed family vacations to Long Beach Island. His ability to find humor in any situation will always be remembered.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Maureen, Bob is survived by his son, Carson J. Swick, of Bethlehem Twp.; brother Jeffrey L. Swick of Midland Park, N.J., and his partner, Krystina Rankin; brother-in-law Thomas Brown of Palmer Twp.; nieces and nephews Allison M. Swick of Parsippany, N.J.; Andrew T. Brown of Aurora, Colo., his wife Kara (Longhenry) Brown, their daughter Eloise J. Brown; and Matthew E. Brown of Palmer Twp., Pa. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Jacqui S. Brown.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Wed., March 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020