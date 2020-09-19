Robert K. Stump, 88 of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community in Nazareth, PA. Born May 22, 1932 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Luther and Arline (Hannis) Stump.
Robert was a graduate of Allen High School who continued his education at Muhlenberg College earning his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics in 1954. He then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Complex Analysis, from Rutgers University in 1956. Robert was a Professor of Mathematics at Muhlenberg College, Allentown for 40 years until retiring in 1998. He was an active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he taught Adult Sunday School, was a Senior Choir member, and a past Church Council member. He enjoyed tennis, squash, softball, and bicycling. Robert served his country as a SP3 in the US Army from 1956 until 1958, as well as working for the Pentagon for several months.
Surviving are daughters, Rebecca Stump of Bethlehem, PA and Christina wife of Gandalf Sollenberger and two grandchildren; Kai and Keegan of Vineland, NJ, brother, Raymond Stump and wife Ruth of Allentown, PA, a nephew Michael Master and husband Joseph Master of Whitehall, PA.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St. Nazareth, PA. 18064 has been entrusted with his care and services. His Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.
Contributions: May be made to the Mathematics Department at Muhlenberg College c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com