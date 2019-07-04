Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Robert L. Conrad Obituary
Robert L. Conrad, 76, of Kutztown, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Peggyann (Brensinger) Conrad. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in September. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lloyd R. and Mary Ellen (Reinert) Conrad. Bob worked for Wissahickon Bottle works for 14 years before retiring in 2005. Prior he worked for Caloric Corporation for over 14 years. He was a lifetime member of Alburtis Nimrods Association.

Survivors: wife Peggyann; sisters-in-law, Lisa Brensinger, Sylvia Conrad, Carol Eck and her husband, Donald; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard.

Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Robert's memory may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
