|
|
Robert L. Costenbader, 87, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, in his home. He was the husband of the late Alice D. (Werkheiser) Costenbader.
Bob worked as a supervisor of shipping and receiving for J.C. Penney, Whitehall, for 19 years until retiring in 1995. He also worked part time as a driver for the Lehighton Ambulance wheelchair service van.
He was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
Bob served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.
Born in Aquashicola, he was a son of the late Ira and Alta (Smith) Costenbader.
Survivors: Companion Arlene Kresge of Kunkletown; son Richard and wife Marie of Bartonsville; daughter Paula and husband Glen Meitzler of Kunkletown; son Brian and wife Karen of South Tamaqua; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister Mrs. Carol Papay of Palmerton; sister-in-law Nancy Costenbader of Lehighton; beloved nieces and nephews.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020