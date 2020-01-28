Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Robert L. Costenbader

Robert L. Costenbader
Robert L. Costenbader, 87, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, in his home. He was the husband of the late Alice D. (Werkheiser) Costenbader.

Bob worked as a supervisor of shipping and receiving for J.C. Penney, Whitehall, for 19 years until retiring in 1995. He also worked part time as a driver for the Lehighton Ambulance wheelchair service van.

He was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.

Bob served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.

Born in Aquashicola, he was a son of the late Ira and Alta (Smith) Costenbader.

Survivors: Companion Arlene Kresge of Kunkletown; son Richard and wife Marie of Bartonsville; daughter Paula and husband Glen Meitzler of Kunkletown; son Brian and wife Karen of South Tamaqua; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister Mrs. Carol Papay of Palmerton; sister-in-law Nancy Costenbader of Lehighton; beloved nieces and nephews.

Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.

Contributions: St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
