Robert L. Fox, 81, of Alburtis, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Bauder) Fox. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 30th. Born in Hickory Township, NC, he was a son of the late Troy L. and Vannie Marie (Brown) Fox. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Bob worked on the assembly line at Mack Trucks for 30 years and was a truck driver for National Freight from 2002 to 2012. He was a member of Local 677 UAW and the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club. He served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves.He is survived by his wife; son Christopher and wife Kristina; daughter Kimberly Marie; brothers, William and David; two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Riley; step-grandson, Randy. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeanine Wallace.Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 7, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale RD, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 amIn lieu of flowers, a donation in Robert's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh ST, Allentown, PA 18103 Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary