|
|
Robert L. Hinkel, 66 of Palmer Twp., PA died Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson. Born Feb. 18, 1953 in Easton, PA he was a son of the late Grace (Sortino) and Rolland "Bob" Hinkel. He was a graduate of Easton HS and a self-employed general contractor. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fly-fishing. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wismer) Hinkel and 2 brothers: Jon Hinkel of Moore Twp. and Scott Hinkel of Palmer Twp. A calling period will be held from 10 to 11:30 AM Wednesday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019