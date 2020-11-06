Robert L. "Hutch" Hutchison, 64, of Emmaus, died peacefully Nov. 4, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband of Karen (Olshefski) Hutchison. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late K. William Hutchison and Claire (Neff) Hutchison. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois and earned an MBA from Lehigh University. Robert was a chemical engineer and Senior Project Manager for Air Products for 35 years, retiring in 2014. He began working for Universal Compressed Air in 2015 as a General Manager and, most recently, as the Chief Operating Officer. He was also Committee Chair for the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 70, for 12 years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Robert is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen; children, Erica Hutchison of New York City, NY, Katrina wife of Joseph Tomanik, III of Breinigsville, PA and Robert A. Hutchison of Lincoln, NE; granddaughter, Sophia Tomanik; siblings, Pearl Foster, William Hutchison, Larry Hutchison, John Lake, Elizabeth Boudreau, Tim Hutchison, and Chris Hutchison. Robert was well known for always having a positive outlook and being ready to offer a lending hand at a moment's notice. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor and colleague. He was also a loving father to his pets (Odin and Benzie), who always liked him best. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue., Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing Mon., Nov. 9, 2020 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM and Tue. 9:30 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



