Robert L. Lawrence, 63, of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on September 30, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Walter A. and Roberta (Guth) Lawrence. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia (Tatum) Lawrence.
Bob will be remembered as the consummate family man and incredible friend. He was 63 years young and oh so close to those senior tees he was looking forward to. As a younger man, he was an accomplished athlete and very active in the local sports scene, particularly basketball and baseball. He will forever be remembered as "Bob Lawrence, the man on the spot".
Bob was the generous and fun-loving Uncle Bob to the Lawrences and the lovable Uncle Buck to the Tatum clan. To friends and work associates, he will be forever remembered for his compassion and integrity. He lived and loved life, particularly his two incredible daughters. He will be forever missed. Today we will cry because we miss our husband, father, brother and friend, but tomorrow we will smile because you left us so many great memories.
In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Tatum and Tess Lawrence, and his brothers: Tim Titmas and his wife, Linda, Walter Lawrence and his wife, Barbara, Jay Titmas and his wife, Linda, Bruce Lawrence and his wife, Barbara, Douglas Lawrence and his wife, Janice, and Greg Lawrence and his wife, Patty, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Robert was preceded in passing by his parents and one brother, Joseph Lawrence.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Robert's family asks that you have dinner with your family, even if it's over Zoom, and toast to Bob with a Miller High Life.
