Dr. Robert L. Stull, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 while under the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Allentown, Robert was the son of the late Archie R. and Veronica M. (Hajdinyak) Stull. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Collier) Stull with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. He was a 1963 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School. Robert graduated from Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1968. After a successful pharmacy career, he studied medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine from which he graduated in 1978. For more than 40 years, Robert treated patients from his medical practice in Hellertown. During that time, he was on staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the PA Osteopathic Medical Association, and the PA Osteopathic Family Physicians Society. Robert enjoyed fishing, reading, movies, bowling, dining out, and trips to Ocean City, Maryland.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Deborah, Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kristen Garza and husband Matthew, and Megan Anne Stull and her husband Gregory Hoobler; sister, Rose Ann Ruth and husband Edward, nephew/godson, Brian Ruth, and grandchildren, Abby and Robert.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem 18015. Calling hours will be held from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 800 Ostrum Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019