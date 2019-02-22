Robert L. (Bob) Toth, 86, of Coplay, entered into eternal rest on February 21. He was the loving husband of the late Helene S. (Hilferty) Toth for 55 years. Bob was born in Coplay on May 15, 1932, son of the late George and Bertha (Yost) Toth. The youngest of seven children, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph, James, Charles, George and sisters Minnie Csensits and Hilda Seagreaves. He was employed by Mack Trucks as a supervisor, retiring after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of the Mack Management Club and Mack Chorus. Bob served in the Korean War and was a fifty year plus member of the American Legion. He served as the Eastern Vice-Commander for the state of Pennsylvania, District Commander and also the Commander and Treasurer for the Coplay American Legion Post 426 and held numerous district and national positions. He was an active member of St. Peter's Church in Coplay serving as both a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector. He belonged to the Holy Name Society and was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.Bob was very generous with his time, volunteering to many worthwhile causes, such as reading the newspaper for the print handicapped at radio station WRRS/RADPRIN, and visiting veterans at local nursing homes and those home-bound. He was a member of the Honor Guard serving at many veteran memorial services. He earned his professional Movie Projectionist license and showed movies at the Ritz Theater in Coplay for many years. Bob also enjoyed home improvement, always working on projects, including additions to his home. He was a wonderful Pop Pop to his grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Robert P. Toth and his wife Mary Lynne (Shields) Toth of North Catasauqua, Michael Toth and his wife Nicole (Toomey) Toth of Windsor, PA, and daughter Kristine (Toth) Keller and her husband Bill Keller of Coplay; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Toth) Valdez and her husband Jose Valdez, Bobby Toth and his wife Kelly (Reynolds) Toth, Emily Bauer and Ryan Bauer; a great granddaughter, Johanna Valdez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday February 25, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church 4 S. 5th St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 8:30-10am on Monday at Brubaker Funeral Home Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter's Catholic Church or to St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA, 18015. Online condolences may be made to the family at brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary