Robert L. Trump Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Trump, Jr., 55, of Allentown, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Helen "Dolly" (Warmkessel) Lenhart and Robert L. Trump, Sr. and his wife Carol of Macungie. Bob was a graduate of Dieruff H.S., class of 1981. He was the husband of Ann M. (Zellner) Trump. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Bob was self-employed as a locksmith and property manager. He was an avid outdoorsman especially hunting and fishing. Bob loved spending time with his family.

Survivors: Wife; Father; Son: Jonathan, wife Cristina of Warren, NJ; Grandson: Christian; Son: Nicholas and Iris Vazquez and Naomi of Allentown; Siblings: Robbin Rau, Keith Burke, Lisa Trump, Todd Landis.

Services: Private. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
