Robert L. Wieland, 91, of Allentown, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Devon House in Allentown. His wife, Elizabeth M. (DeLong) Wieland died in 2006. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harry G. and Florence I. (Strauss) Wieland. He was a lifetime member of Zion's Reformed U.C.C. in Allentown where he served on the consistory and as a church elder. He was an Army Veteran serving during Occupation Japan and the Korean War. Robert earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Penn State University. Joining his father, he was involved in kitchen and bath design since 1947 and owner of Kitchens by Wieland in Allentown until 2001. He was one of the original founders (1963) and second president of the American Institute of Kitchen Dealers, now the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). He became the Association's first Certified Kitchen Designer in 1968, a program which he helped develop with the University of Illinois. He served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the council of Certified Kitchen Designers and in 1990 he was inducted into the NKBA Hall of Fame. In the span of his career he won 47 kitchen & bath design awards through entries in the annual NKBA Design Competitions. Robert loved to travel visiting Alaska, Germany, France, Austria, Netherlands, Egypt, China, Russia, Africa and Vietnam.
Survivors: Daughter, Lizette Nicholas and her husband Keith; Son, Kent Wieland and his wife Dian. He was preceded in death by his Grandson, Brenton Wieland; and Siblings, Richard Wieland and Harriet Mayer.
Services: Will be private due to the Corona Virus.
to leave a condolence for the family.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion's "Liberty Bell" Reformed U.C.C., 620 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101 or the Liberty Bell Museum, 622 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.