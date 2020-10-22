1/1
Robert L. Young
1928 - 2020
Robert L. Young, 92, of Lower Macungie, died on October 17, 2020. He was born July 8, 1928 in Freemansburg; son of the late Clyde and Letha (Creveling) Young. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosa (Feser) Young and son Robert J. Young. He was also preceded in death by six siblings.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army 264th Medical Corps (Bamberg, Germany) from 1946-1948. He was a member of the VFW. Robert worked as a machinist in the Bethlehem Steel #12 Roll Shop until his retirement in 1993. He was also a very talented self-taught carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking. In his free time, Robert enjoyed to golf, and he was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan. Robert was a member of the former Trinity UCC of Freemansburg.

Robert will be dearly missed by his son, Kenneth C. Young and wife, Kathy of Macungie; his sister, Margo Billetz and husband John of Bethlehem.

Robert ("Opa ") had five beloved grandchildren; Brian Young (wife Lauren), David Young (wife Michele), John Young (wife Mary), Lauren (Young) Rivera (husband Adrian Sr.) and Ryan Young. Robert also had eight great grandchildren: Kylie, Ben, Alex, Brady, Matthew, Theodore, AJ, and Callie Rose.

Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to Cedarbrook Allentown Auxiliary, and mailed to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, PA 18104. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
October 20, 2020
Little Bobbie was a great guy ..worked with him at Beth.Steel.
Ed Krasnai
Coworker
