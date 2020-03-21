|
Robert Luebcke 87 passed away peacefully March 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side in Bethlehem PA. Bob was born February 28, 1933 in NYC to Raymond and Katherine Luebcke.
Bob was a proud veteran of the US Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He served overseas and was honorably discharged in 1953.
Bob married his childhood sweetheart Jean August 1 1950 and their love for each other grew stronger with each passing year. Anyone who knew Bob and Jean saw how much they adored each other. Their love for each other was deep and their loyalty to each other was fierce. Their marriage was one to be respected and emulated.
In his younger years, Bob loved tending to his vegetable garden. He had a natural talent for growing the finest vegetables. He truly had a "green thumb". He also loved to repair anything and would spend hours in his garage workshop. Every tool he owned was immaculate and always put back in its proper place after use. His children regularly gave him broken items and marveled at how he could restore everything back to "better than new"
Bob leaves behind his loving wife Jean of 70 years his son Nicholas Luebcke of New York, his daughter Linda and son-in-law Tom Merkel of Bethlehem, his daughter Susan Kelly of New York, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to "America On Wheels Museum" in support of the "Children's 12 and Under Free Weekend Program". Contributions may be mailed to Connell Funeral Home, 245 E Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Please offer online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020