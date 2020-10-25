1/1
Robert M. DeOre
Robert Martin DeOre, 86, of Bethlehem, died on October 20, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY; son of the late Michael Anthony and Ann Juliet (Bodner) DeOre. Robert is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Dolores (Stefanik) DeOre.

Robert proudly served in the US Army. His career then continued as a talented civil engineer, specializing in landscape architecture for the firm of Clarke and Rapuano. Robert put his heart and soul into his projects and is credited with assisting in the design of many New York City signature public spaces and beyond, including South Street Seaport. He wanted to make the world a better place through his work.

Robert will be lovingly remembered as a man who loved his family, enjoyed the company of Sadie, his golden retriever, was an excellent woodworker, and found great peace in listening to Frank Sinatra. Robert was an avid golfer. He often received compliments on his "sweet swing" and even shot a hole in one.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores; daughters, Lindsay DeOre Lambert and Allyson Ann DeOre; grandchildren, Jonah, Chelsea, Madison, and Michael; as well as extended family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Noah; and brothers, Michael and Kenneth DeOre.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. The family will greet guests on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 10-11 a.m. immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
