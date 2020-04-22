Robert M. Fertal
1939 - 2020
Robert M. Fertal, 80, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in Bethlehem on August 15, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Marie (Krawetzeke) Fertal and attended Bethlehem Catholic High School. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane (Postupack) Fertal and his brother, Jerome J. Fertal (Christine). Bob started his career at Mack Trucks in Macungie, PA and had many business ventures of his own over the years until his retirement from Bosch Rexroth (Bethlehem) in 2004. He was a talented craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, fishing, classic cars and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus (council # 00313). He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Fertal) Gibbs and her husband, Richard of Honey Brook, PA; son, Michael Fertal and his wife, Katherine of Northampton; brothers, Ronald J. Fertal (Susan), Dennis G. Fertal (Cynthia); and his 5 grandchildren, Brett, Derek, Jillian, Kaitlyn and Addison. Services: Rite of Committal will take place privately in Holy Saviour Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will take place later once the COVID-19 health restrictions have been lifted. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME. Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
