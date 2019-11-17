|
|
Robert M. Flores, 64 of LaPorte, IN, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born March 12, 1955 in Bethlehem, PA to Charles and Evelyn (Gunkle) Flores. Robert graduated from Slatington High School in Pennsylvania, and made his career as a Welder and Millwright with Arcelor Mittal for over 43 years. He was a member of the Northwest Indiana Woodworking Association, and enjoyed woodworking, and reading his collection of thousands of books, especially spy and espionage novels. Robert will be fondly remembered for his wise-cracks, and his easy going personality. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed.
On April 3, 1976 in Pennsylvania, Robert married Rita Fritzinger, who survives, along with their children: Beth (James Miller) Flores of Manassas, VA, Adam (Patricia Baum) Flores of Wanatah, IN; grandchildren: Carissa, Ethan, Kirstyn, Colby; great-grandson, Brayden; siblings: Shirley Buss and Ronald (Olga) Flores; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Flores, Jr.; and sister, Barbara Kerchner.
Following cremation, private family services were held. Wanatah Funeral Chapel handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019