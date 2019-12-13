Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
New Covenant Church
21 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
New Covenant Church
21 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
Robert M. Lang Obituary
Robert M. Lang, 70, of Nazareth, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Bob was an adoring grandfather, lover of music & books, and always ready with a quick pun. He was a member of the New Covenant Christian Community Church and honorably served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the New Covenant Church, 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Covenant Christian Community Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019
