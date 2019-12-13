|
|
Robert M. Lang, 70, of Nazareth, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Bob was an adoring grandfather, lover of music & books, and always ready with a quick pun. He was a member of the New Covenant Christian Community Church and honorably served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the New Covenant Church, 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Covenant Christian Community Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019