Robert M. "Mickey" McElroy, 85, of Emmaus, died Sept. 12, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Alloggio) McElroy. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Vincent P. and Bessie (DeMoise) McElroy. Mickey worked for the Borough of Emmaus in the Water Department for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a volunteer fireman for the Emmaus Fire Department and life member of Fire Company #1 and #2, Emmaus. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Mickey is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; son, Brian R. McElroy of Emmaus; daughter Beverly J. wife of David Soltysiak of Alpena, MI; brother, Joseph McElroy of Old Zionsville; grandchildren, Jamie L. and Ryan M. Soltysiak; great grandchildren, Amelia, Mylan, and Jayce. He was predeceased by twin brother, Ronald McElroy and Vincent "Buzzer" McElroy and sister, Ethel Fluck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue., Sept. 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.



