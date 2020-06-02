Robert M. Mendelson
Robert M. Mendelson, 94, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away June 1, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown. He was the husband of Betty (Rosenthal) Mendelson for the past 63 years. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Israel and Martha (Bartenow) Mendelson. Robert was a chemical engineer for 35 years last working for RCA. He received both his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. Robert was a United States Navy veteran having served during World War II. He was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Mona Kaufman and her husband Russell and Jan Ehrich and her husband Glenn; Grandchildren, Naomi Saks and her husband Daniel, Noah Ehrich, Daniel Kaufman and his wife Samantha and Mia Kaufman; Great Granddaughter, Michaela Saks.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: can be made to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 or the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N 22nd St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
