Robert M. Molnar
1947 - 2020
Robert M. Molnar, 72, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his home. Born on July 3, 1947 in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Sedlock) Molnar. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita. He was employed as a production technician for Mack Trucks Inc. until his retirement. Robert honorably served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: Robert is survived by sons, Ryan and wife, Tania, Justin; and brother, Michael. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen, and a brother, Stephen. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Robert.

Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Justin,Ryan & family
My thoughts and prayers, are with your family during these difficult times.
Bob Hawxhurst
Coworker
May 9, 2020
We were so very sorry to hear of Roberts unexpected passing. Our deepest sympathy go out to the Molnar families. We will keep you all in our prayers. Ronnie (Bobs cousin) and Joe Kundek.
May 9, 2020
It was truly an honor to have known such a mild mannered gentleman throughout his life.
Bruce Paulus
Friend
May 9, 2020
Condolences are kindly offered to the family of Robert Molnar on behalf of Bethlehem's Liberty High School Class of 1965. We also acknowledge Bob's service to our County with the U.S. Army Reserves. He will be remembered at our 55th Class Reunion.
Susan Kirk
Classmate
May 9, 2020
Dear Ryan, so sorry to read about your Dad passing away. Prayers to you and your family. Joan and Fred Kremus
Joan Kremus
Friend
May 8, 2020
I could not of asked for better Parents Mom and Dad were amazing parents and both loved there children. Rest In Peace Mom and Dad I love You. Justin (Son)
Justin Molnar
Son
May 8, 2020
To the Molnar Family, So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. We enjoyed many good times with Bob & Rita. May he rest in peace and in joining Rita. Thoughts & prayers to all family members.
Sandy & Bill Groller
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to Bobs family. I know he missed Rita so much. He was always a kind and gentile man. May he Rest In Peace.
Janet Ifkovits
Family
May 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your sudden loss. Robert and Rita were a fun couple and always nice to spent time with at family gatherings; both quiet yet ready to talk and catch up. Our deepest sympathy to your families. Remember Robert's smiles and cherish the family moments you had together. Ceily (Robert's cousin) and Mike
Cecelia Gavura
May 8, 2020
The last couple of months were good conversations with my father. The pandemic, weather, making sure Tania, Logan and myself were healthy, how the vehicles were running or not running. Logan chiming in with a hi Pop Pop followed by a rare chuckle from my Dad.

He was an extraordinary Father and Husband. Never seemed like there was a situation growing up he couldnt handle. Wasnt one to say I love you or show a ton of emotion, but his actions spoke volumes to how much he loved his family and friends. I always felt my Dad and Mom were Ward and June Cleaver. Truly blessed and thankful theyre back together. RIP Dad.
Ryan Molnar
Son
May 8, 2020
Remember cousin Robert as a super nice guy. May he rest in peace.
Jim Buda
Family
May 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
May 7, 2020
Ryan, Justin, and family,
So sorry for the loss of your father and grandfather.
Your father was a good man and a wonderful brother-in-law to us. We have many good and fond memories to remember him by. Things were not the same after Rita died. He was lost without her. We hope your father is at peace now and reunited with my sister. Holding on to those wonderful memories.
RIP!
Miles and Monica Frantz
Family
May 7, 2020
You Will be missed here on earth uncle bob but, I know you are with aunt Rita in heaven now!!
Christopher Frantz
Family
