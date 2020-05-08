The last couple of months were good conversations with my father. The pandemic, weather, making sure Tania, Logan and myself were healthy, how the vehicles were running or not running. Logan chiming in with a hi Pop Pop followed by a rare chuckle from my Dad.



He was an extraordinary Father and Husband. Never seemed like there was a situation growing up he couldnt handle. Wasnt one to say I love you or show a ton of emotion, but his actions spoke volumes to how much he loved his family and friends. I always felt my Dad and Mom were Ward and June Cleaver. Truly blessed and thankful theyre back together. RIP Dad.



Ryan Molnar

Son