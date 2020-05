Robert M. Molnar, 72, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his home. Born on July 3, 1947 in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Sedlock) Molnar. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita. He was employed as a production technician for Mack Trucks Inc. until his retirement. Robert honorably served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: Robert is survived by sons, Ryan and wife, Tania, Justin; and brother, Michael. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen, and a brother, Stephen. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Robert.