Justin,Ryan & family
My thoughts and prayers, are with your family during these difficult times.
Robert M. Molnar, 72, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his home. Born on July 3, 1947 in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Sedlock) Molnar. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita. He was employed as a production technician for Mack Trucks Inc. until his retirement. Robert honorably served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: Robert is survived by sons, Ryan and wife, Tania, Justin; and brother, Michael. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen, and a brother, Stephen. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Robert.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.