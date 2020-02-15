Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1817 1st St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Robert M. Pilzer

Robert M. Pilzer Obituary
Robert M. Pilzer, 78, of Bethlehem Twp., died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Bowling Green, FL. Born in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Rice) Pilzer. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Mitko) Pilzer. They were married for 54 years.

Robert was employed by the former Lucent Technologies where he worked as an Electronics Technician. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Miller Heights. Bob loved the outdoors and was a member of the Hi-Lo Hobos and the Pleasure Way Camping Clubs. He and his wife enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Dolores; son, Robert Jr; daughter, Susan M. Tretter & husband Dennis Jr.; and brother, Stephen Pilzer & wife Linda.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st St, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Burial will be private and at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a . Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
