Robert Michael Mazzeo, 48, of Allentown, passed away on February 27, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Robert was currently a chef at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
Survivors: Fiancee, Jasmine Riegel; Daughter, Kaileigh Harrison; Son, Robert Beau Mazzeo.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith FH.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jasmine Riegel for the purpose of establishing educational funds for his children. Donations may be given or mailed to Jasmine or mailed to the funeral home, 1629 Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020