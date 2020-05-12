Robert Muscatell passed away peacefully this past Saturday from an illness at Above and Beyond at the Knights. He was 78 years old. Originally from Lambertville, NJ, he spent most of his life in the Lehigh Valley. Throughout his life he was a member of the US Navy, executive chef, restaurateur, assistant food service director and loving husband and father of two sons. Known to his friends and family as "Bob," he enjoyed antiquing, fishing, bird watching, taking care of his pets, woodworking, auto racing and rooting for the Phillies.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of Allentown, his eldest son Eric and his partner Sean of New York City, and his youngest son and daughter in law Gregg and Michelle of Philadelphia.
Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forgotten Felines & Fidos 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA 18053. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
He is survived by his wife Barbara of Allentown, his eldest son Eric and his partner Sean of New York City, and his youngest son and daughter in law Gregg and Michelle of Philadelphia.
Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forgotten Felines & Fidos 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA 18053. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.