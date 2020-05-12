Robert Muscatell
Robert Muscatell passed away peacefully this past Saturday from an illness at Above and Beyond at the Knights. He was 78 years old. Originally from Lambertville, NJ, he spent most of his life in the Lehigh Valley. Throughout his life he was a member of the US Navy, executive chef, restaurateur, assistant food service director and loving husband and father of two sons. Known to his friends and family as "Bob," he enjoyed antiquing, fishing, bird watching, taking care of his pets, woodworking, auto racing and rooting for the Phillies.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of Allentown, his eldest son Eric and his partner Sean of New York City, and his youngest son and daughter in law Gregg and Michelle of Philadelphia.

Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forgotten Felines & Fidos 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA 18053. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Barb, I am so sorry to hear about Bob's passing. Sending thoughts and prayers your way.
Cynthia Day
Friend
May 12, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
